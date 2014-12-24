** USD/INR trading higher at 63.44/45 vs Tuesday's close of 63.28/29

** Dollar index trading above key 90 level for the first time since March 2006 after strong U.S. and U.K. economic data

** RBI intervention seen at 63.50/55 levels - Traders

** Month-end dollar demand from oil companies also helps

** Pair seen in 63.20 to 63.60 range during the day