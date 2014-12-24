BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** USD/INR trading higher at 63.44/45 vs Tuesday's close of 63.28/29
** Dollar index trading above key 90 level for the first time since March 2006 after strong U.S. and U.K. economic data
** RBI intervention seen at 63.50/55 levels - Traders
** Month-end dollar demand from oil companies also helps
** Pair seen in 63.20 to 63.60 range during the day (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M