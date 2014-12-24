** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield gains 1 basis point to 7.93 pct

** U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after the government saw lukewarm demand for sale of new five-year notes

** India yields likely range-bound in holiday-thinned trade, seen in 7.90-7.93 band

($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)