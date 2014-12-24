** Opto Circuits (India) Ltd surges 9.4 pct to a 1-1/2 week high ** Heads towards its biggest daily gain since Dec. 5 ** Cabinet considering easing of FDI policy for medical devices business, the Economic Times reported, citing PTI (bit.ly/1zgN3jZ) ** At present, the medical devices sector falls under the pharmaceutical category and is subjected to certain conditions ** Industry has been saying that FDI in the sector should be put under the automatic route - Analysts ** India imports about 70 pct of its requirement of medical devices and the industry size in the country is about $7 bln - HDFC Securities says ** Company trading at a trailing 12-month price to book value of 0.26 times - Reuters data ($1 = 63.3800 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)