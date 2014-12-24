** Novartis India shares gain 2.8 pct ** Competition Commission of India approves deal between GlaxoSmithKline plc and Novartis AG (bit.ly/1wj9xOX) ** Deal is part of a three-way transaction unveiled in April, which includes GSK buying the vaccines business of Novartis, the Swiss company purchasing GSK's cancer drugs, and the two groups tying up in consumer healthcare ** Even in India, Novartis would get high margin oncology business while GSK would increase presence in vaccines - analysts (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)