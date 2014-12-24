** Dr.Reddy's Laboratories shares fall 1.2 pct ** Canadian importers agree to quarantine products from Dr.Reddy's Srikakulam plant and Ipca Laboratories' Pithampur facility, Health Canada says (bit.ly/1HyUTK4) ** Quarantine request due to data integrity concerns, Canadian drug regulator adds ** Continued concerns that sales in Russia may be impacted due to brewing financial crisis in the region also weigh (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)