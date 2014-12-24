** Cement shares gain (pct) Ultratech Cements 3.6 JP Associates 2.3 ACC 1.6 Ambuja Cements 1.2 India Cements 3.5 Ramco Cements 2.3 ** Deal boost for sector's business prospects and pricing over next few years - analysts ** Holcim and Aditya Birla Group now hold nearly one-fourth of the Indian cement market - analyst ** UltraTech Cement agreed to buy two cement plants from Jaiprakash Associates for 54 bln rupees ($852 mln), the companies said on Tuesday (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)