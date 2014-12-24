** India's benchmark 10-yr bond yield continues to trade up 1 basis point at 7.93 pct ** Uptick in U.S. yields continues to hurt sentiment ** Weakness in rupee also weighs on bonds ** Fall in global crude oil prices however limits further rise in yields ** 10-yr paper seen in 7.90 to 7.95 pct range this week (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)