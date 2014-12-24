BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** USD/INR trading at 63.50/51 versus Tuesday's close of 63.28/29 ** Volumes thin in holiday-shortened Christmas week ** Losses in local shares boosting sentiment for the pair ** NSE index ends down 1.1 percent ** Month-end dollar demand from importers also helps ** Heavy dollar buying seen from custodian banks - traders (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M