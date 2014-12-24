** USD/INR trading at 63.50/51 versus Tuesday's close of 63.28/29 ** Volumes thin in holiday-shortened Christmas week ** Losses in local shares boosting sentiment for the pair ** NSE index ends down 1.1 percent ** Month-end dollar demand from importers also helps ** Heavy dollar buying seen from custodian banks - traders (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)