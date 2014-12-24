Bangalore, Dec 24 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48200 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 32500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 42750 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 45300 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 103000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 26000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 20700 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8350 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 24500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6400 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 29000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 17200 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 470 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 290 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 435 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 135 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 30000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 18200 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 26000 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 8100 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 657 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 685 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 640 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 665 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 855 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 880 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1460 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 87000 2. Rapeseed Oil 76000 3. Sunflower Oil 58500 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 75000 6. Sesame Oil 75000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 54500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 88000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 49500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 57500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 42200 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 60000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 53000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 51000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 57700 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 76000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 61500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 64500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 80000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 565 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 615 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 36500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 970 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 990 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified