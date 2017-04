** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening higher versus Wednesday's 7.96 pct close on concerns over fiscal deficit

** USD/INR seen opening lower versus Wednesday's close of 63.5150/5250 when it dropped to 63.56, its lowest since Dec. 17

** Media reports that the fiscal deficit is likely to be around 4 percent in 2015/16 may spark some selloff in bonds

** Bonds, rupee likely to trade in tight band amid thin volumes in holiday-shortened week

** India's 10-year bond seen in 7.95-8.00 percent intraday, rupee seen opening around 63.43 to the dollar.

** Brent held above $60 a barrel in early Asia on strong U.S. data.

** U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was nearly flat on early Friday