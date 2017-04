** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield inched up to 7.97 pct on Friday versus Wednesday's close of 7.96 pct on concerns over fiscal deficit

** Media reports that the fiscal deficit is likely to be around 4 pct in 2015/16, higher than anticipated, spark the selloff

** A high fiscal deficit could delay rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India - traders

** Volume was thin in early trade in a holiday-shortened week