** USD/INR trimmed its early fall on month-end dollar buying, trades at 63.51 to the dollar

** Pair likely in 63.40-63.60 band, no major volatility expected on stable overseas dollar

** Major technical resistance seen at 63.62, flows muted - trader

** Dollar inflows likely to pick up next week on fresh allocation - trader (Reuters Messaging: suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)