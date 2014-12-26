** India's Reliance Capital gains 2.1 pct ** Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to acquire 2.77 pct stake in Reliance Capital ** The transaction will help strengthen the company's bank license intentions - dealers ** Reliance Capital intends to establish a new bank in India with Sumitomo Mitsui as a strategic partner (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)