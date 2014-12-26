US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
** India's Reliance Capital gains 2.1 pct ** Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to acquire 2.77 pct stake in Reliance Capital ** The transaction will help strengthen the company's bank license intentions - dealers ** Reliance Capital intends to establish a new bank in India with Sumitomo Mitsui as a strategic partner (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829