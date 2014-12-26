** Shares in Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals fall 2.1 pct ** Reserve Bank of India put restrictions on further buying by overseas investors in the company's shares ** "Foreign shareholding in Gujarat State Fertilizers has reached trigger limit and therefore further purchases of equity shares of this company would be allowed only after obtaining prior approval," RBI says in a release ** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)