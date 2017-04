** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was a shy away from the psychological 8 percent mark

** The bond yield rose 2 bps to 7.9997 pct on higher-than-expected auction cut-offs from levels before the results were out

** The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off on 2022 bond at 8.1298 pct vs 8.0823 expected, similarly on 2030 bond the cut-off is 8.1329 pct vs polled 8.0888 pct

