TOKYO Dec 26 New Kansai International Airport
Co said on Friday it shortlisted 20 bidders for a
multi-billion-dollar concession to run Japan's fifth-busiest
passenger airport for 44 years.
They include Australia's Macquarie Group's
Macquarie Capital Group, Singapore's Changi Airports
International, and Global Infrastructure Management, which
operates London's Gatwick Airport, it said.
The license for Kansai will be bundled with operating rights
for the smaller Osaka International Airport nearby. It should
fetch at least 2 trillion yen ($16.6 billion), New Kansai
International officials said in July.
The company will use the proceeds to repay 1.2 trillion yen
of debt to the state.
The auction is part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plans to
boost private-sector investment in Japan's infrastructure as the
nation tries to reduce its debt.
Japanese financial services provider Orix Corp and
property developer Mitsubishi Estate were also
shortlisted.
The winner, which is expected to form a consortium, should
be known in around June after a second round of bidding.
Japan is also selling the operating rights for Sendai
Airport in northern Japan, the nation's 10th largest.
Bidders for that auction include a consortium of Mitsubishi
Estate and ANA Holdings, Japan's largest carrier.
($1 = 120.3200 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by John Stonestreet)