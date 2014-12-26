(Corrects "holiday-shortened week" to "year-end week" in headline as well as in the first bullet to "year-end week" from "year-end holidays")

** Markets likely to trade sideways in the year-end week

** Investors expect no major action, both domestically as well as globally

** Corporate earnings and reforms likely next big triggers for markets

** India's NSE index likely to trade between 8,050 and 8,450 in coming week

** Bond yields may inch up to 8.05 pct as dealers stay light during year-end

** Rupee expected to remain weak on lack of fresh dollar inflows; may recover during latter half of week

Key events and factors to watch

Wed: India federal deficit data, infrastructure output

Fri: India manufacturing PMI, bankers' retreat with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan

