** India's Sesa Sterlite Ltd gains 3.3 pct ** During December, the stock fell 10.3 percent by Friday due to a fall in international iron ore prices ** Kotak Securities upgrades the stock to "buy" from "reduce" ** Expect improving fundamentals of zinc to support prices, especially from the second half of 2015 - Kotak says in a report ** The company has the most to gain from coal mine auctions, it adds ** Restart of Goa mines and probably a less onerous taxation regime will also help - says Kotak