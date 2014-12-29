** Indian metals companies are trading higher ** Cabinet likely to take up mining ordinance this week, reports Indian Express (bit.ly/1Bjwkid) ** Mining reforms likely to clear many uncertainties associated with metals companies - traders ** Tata Steel up 2.6 pct, Hindalco Industries higher 2.4 pct ** Tata Steel had lost 15.9 pct and Hindalco down 12.7 pct this month as of Friday ** Among other gainers, Jindal Steel and Power adds 3.7 pct, JSW Steel up 3.2 pct (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)