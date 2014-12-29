US STOCKS-Earnings lift Nasdaq to record; Amazon, Alphabet up after hours
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates with after hours moves in Amazon, Alphabet, others)
** India's Aban Offshore surges 12.5 pct ** CARE Ratings upgrades stock to "BB-" from "D" ** Cites improvement in capital structure and financial performance ** Ratings continue to factor in strong competitive position of Aban, experience of promoters and management, it adds (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates with after hours moves in Amazon, Alphabet, others)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates prices, changes comment, byline)