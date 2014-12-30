** Shares in Indian infrastructure and construction companies trading higher ** India passed an urgent executive order on Monday to ease land-acquisition rules ** Larsen and Toubro gains 0.9 pct, Lanco Infratech up 5.1 pct, NCC Ltd rises 4.4 pct and GMR Infrastucture adds 0.9 pct ** Development is positive for India infrastructure - Goldman Sachs ** Will result in movement of projects which have been stuck for want of land for a long time - Goldman Sachs (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)