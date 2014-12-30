** India's Godrej Properties gains 5.4 pct ** Company buys back shares held by PE investor Sun-Apollo India Real Estate Fund ** Sun-Apollo invested in company in late 2011 through Madhavi SA Investments and Madhavi Ventures ** Godrej also announces launch of a new project in Mumbai suburbs ** This shows company's financial strength as it could provide an exit to the PE investor - analyst ** This will also help further fund flows into Godrej's projects - analyst (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)