** India's IDBI Bank Ltd gains 2.5 pct ** The bank's board on Monday permitted the bank to sell part or full equity that it holds in rating agency, Credit Analysis and Research Ltd ** IDBI's holding in CARE is valued at 6.8 bln rupees as on its Monday's close ** "There are chances that other shareholders may participate in the stake sale, and if so, it could lead to an open offer," traders say (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)