By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Dec 30 Taiwanese regulators cleared on
Tuesday China's Xiaomi Inc and other smartphone brands
of breaching local data protection laws after national security
concerns triggered the government to launch a probe in
September.
The National Communications Commission, in a report
concluding the investigation, said all the 12 brands it had
tested, which include handsets sold by Apple Inc,
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc
and Sony Corp, did not violate the laws.
James Lou, an NCC official who was involved in the testing,
said the commission, however, would request mobile phone makers
make information transmission more secure.
The probe, which also involved Chinese handset makers Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp, was a
reminder of the scrutiny Chinese technology firms are subject to
abroad as governments become increasingly wary of potential
cyber security threats from the world's second-biggest economy.
It also highlights Taiwan's sensitivity to security issues
involving China, its largest trading partner but one which has
never renounced the use of force to take back what it deems a
renegade province.
Privately owned Xiaomi, whose budget smartphones are popular
throughout Asia, was previously accused of breaching data
privacy. In August, the company apologised and said it would
change a default feature after a Finnish security company said
Xiaomi collected address book data without users' permission.
In September, Taiwan's government began performing
independent tests on Xiaomi phones after media reports said that
some models automatically send user data back to the firm's
servers in mainland China.
The probe was then widened to include local and foreign
handsets. The NCC report said handsets made by local firms HTC
Corp, Asustek Computer Inc, Far EasTone
Telecommunications Co Ltd, Taiwan Mobile Co Ltd
and U.S.-based InFocus Corp, whose handsets are made
by Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, were
also cleared of breaching the data protection laws.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)