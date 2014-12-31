** RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.32 pct at its
auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the
median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders
** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a
cut-off yield of 8.3528 pct last week
** The highest yield polled for 91-day t-bill was 8.35 pct,
while the lowest was 8.23 pct
** RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.32 pct on the
182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.3780 pct previously
** The highest yield for the 182-day bills in the poll was
8.35 pct, while the lowest was 8.28 pct
** RBI is selling 130 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) of
treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills
and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills
($1 = 63.4300 Indian rupees)
(Reuters Messaging:
dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/;
suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)