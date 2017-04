** Indian auto stocks are trading lower ** India government will not extend tax breaks to auto makers beyond Dec 31-sources to Reuters ** Vehicle prices across the board will go up 3-6 pct-Morgan Stanley ** Auto stocks could react negatively to weak sales in the near term - Morgan Stanley ** However, this would not derail auto recovery story as cost of ownership is coming down - Morgan Stanley adds ** Maruti Suzuki is down 1.1 pct and Mahindra & Mahindra falls 1.8 pct ** Tata Motors losses 0.4 pct while Bajaj Auto is down 1.4 pct (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)