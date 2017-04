** India's Atul Auto Ltd surges as much as 7.2 pct ** Stock hits record high of 680 rupees, crossing the earlier record high of 673.85 rupees hit earlier this month ** Goldman Sachs Emerging Market Fund and Goldman Sachs India Fund together bought 0.4 mln shares, or 1.8 pct, of the total equity in the company - BSE ** Investments made by large funds generally create bullish sentiment in respective counters - traders (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)