(Adds dropped words "hopes for" in 2nd bullet point) ** Consumer durables, automobiles and banking sector shares top performers in India this year ** Sectors likely benefited from hopes for easing interest rates, analysts say ** Metals, real estate and oil & gas shares weakest performers ** Regulatory issues and sharp drop in oil prices impacted sector -analysts ** Top 3 performing sectors (BSE 500) / YTD gains BSE 500 index / 36.76 pct BSE Consumer Durables / 64.7 pct BSE Banks / 64.3 pct BSE Autos / 52.40 pct ** Worst 3 performing sectors (BSE) / YTD Gains BSE 500 index / 36.76 pct BSE Metals / 7.3 pct BSE Realty / 7.4 pct BSE Oil & Gas / 11.2 pct ** Top 3 performing stocks (BSE) / YTD gains BSE index / 29.8 pct Axis Bank / 94.1 pct Maruti Suzuki / 88.9 pct State Bank of India / 76.6 pct ** Worst 3 performing stocks (BSE) / YTD performance BSE index / 29.8 pct Tata Power Co Ltd / -6.8 pct Tata Steel Ltd / -5.9 pct Reliance Industries Ltd / -1.1 pct