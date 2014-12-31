(Adds dropped words "hopes for" in 2nd bullet point)
** Consumer durables, automobiles and banking sector shares
top performers in India this year
** Sectors likely benefited from hopes for easing interest
rates, analysts say
** Metals, real estate and oil & gas shares weakest
performers
** Regulatory issues and sharp drop in oil prices impacted
sector -analysts
** Top 3 performing sectors (BSE 500) / YTD gains
BSE 500 index / 36.76 pct
BSE Consumer Durables / 64.7 pct
BSE Banks / 64.3 pct
BSE Autos / 52.40 pct
** Worst 3 performing sectors (BSE) / YTD Gains
BSE 500 index / 36.76 pct
BSE Metals / 7.3 pct
BSE Realty / 7.4 pct
BSE Oil & Gas / 11.2 pct
** Top 3 performing stocks (BSE) / YTD gains
BSE index / 29.8 pct
Axis Bank / 94.1 pct
Maruti Suzuki / 88.9 pct
State Bank of India / 76.6 pct
** Worst 3 performing stocks (BSE) / YTD performance
BSE index / 29.8 pct
Tata Power Co Ltd / -6.8 pct
Tata Steel Ltd / -5.9 pct
Reliance Industries Ltd / -1.1 pct
