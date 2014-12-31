** Benchmark 10-year bond posted its best yearly
performance since 2008 this year
** Indian bonds likely to continue gaining early 2015
** Expectations for rate cuts high as consumer inflation
remains soft
** Most traders expect RBI to cut rates at its monetary
policy review on Feb. 3
** All eyes also on 2015/16 federal budget due in February
** Markets also eyeing any potential hike in foreign
investment limits
** India's government bond investment limits for foreign
investors almost exhausted
** 10-year bond yield expected to move in
7.65-7.90 percent range until June
