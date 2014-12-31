** Benchmark 10-year bond posted its best yearly performance since 2008 this year

** Indian bonds likely to continue gaining early 2015

** Expectations for rate cuts high as consumer inflation remains soft

** Most traders expect RBI to cut rates at its monetary policy review on Feb. 3

** All eyes also on 2015/16 federal budget due in February

** Markets also eyeing any potential hike in foreign investment limits

** India's government bond investment limits for foreign investors almost exhausted

** 10-year bond yield expected to move in 7.65-7.90 percent range until June