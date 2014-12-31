** The Indian rupee is expected to move in a narrow
band after a year that saw the currency rising and weakening
from one half to the next.
** The rupee posted strong gains in the first half of 2014,
peaking at an 11-month high of 58.33 in May on the back of
strong foreign inflows
** But the rupee has steadily lost ground, hitting a 2014
low of 63.89 this month due to a worsening global risk
environment
** For the year, the rupee fell 2.3 percent, though that was
much better than a 12.6 percent loss last year
** Analysts expect the rupee to trade in a narrow band in
2015 with positives such as government reforms and foreign
buying to be offset by a highly anticipated U.S. rate hike
** Dealers also expect RBI to try to prevent excessive
strength in the rupee in a bid to help exporters remain
competitive
** The rupee is expected to move in 62.50-66.00 band during
the year, dealers said.
(Reuters Messaging:
suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)