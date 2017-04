** Traders cite widespread puzzlement after RBI stays off from intervention despite sharp fall in USD/INR

** USD/INR ended sharply down at 63.03/04 from 63.39/3950 close.

** The fall in USD/INR was exacerbated because oil companies have already bought dollars for their month-end needs

** RBI had been intervening frequently as of late to prevent excessive USD/INR falls