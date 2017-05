** Indian telecom companies trading higher ** India's telecom regulator on Wednesday put the 3G spectrum base rate at a 19 pct discount to 2010 auction prices ** Regulator puts the pan-India reserve price at 27.2 bln rupees ($429.7 million) per megahertz (bit.ly/13VDFcM) ** Overall recommendations positive for sector - HSBC ** Telecoms will need to choose between the 2100 MHz and 900 MHz bands, particularly those looking to add data spectrum for capacity - HSBC ** Bharti Airtel is up 1 pct; Idea Cellular gains 1.7 pct and Reliance Communications surges 4.1 pct ($1 = 63.3000 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)