** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises as much as 3 basis points to 7.89 percent on concern that the government may fall short of its fiscal deficit target on a report of delay in disinvestment

** Independent wire NewsRise reported stake sales in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd and Coal India Ltd may not happen in this fiscal year that ends on March 31, citing a govt official

** Dealers estimate govt will fall short of 350 billion rupees ($5.52 billion) in its disinvestment target of 434.25 bln rupees if ONGC and Coal India sales pushed back

** USD/INR gains more to 63.43 on concerns over a sluggish disinvestment process

** India's April-November fiscal deficit at 98.9 pct of full-year target - govt data ($1 = 63.4050 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)