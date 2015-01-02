** Indian airline stocks gain on news of cut in aviation turbine fuel rates ** Jet Airways surges 4.8 pct and SpiceJet adds 2 pct ** Oil marketing companies cut jet fuel prices by 12.5 pct - Times of India (bit.ly/1rHTxdS) ** Fuel accounts for one-third of the operational cost of an airline, and any price cut will help improve margins -analyst (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)