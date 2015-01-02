BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jan 02 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2692/2862 2680/2862 MEDIUM 30 2810/2950 2802/2956
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago