Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Markets expected to trade rangebound
** Investors likely to take cues from the banking conference and related reforms announcement
** Corporate earnings will be in focus with Infosys starting December-quarter earnings season on Friday
** NSE index likely to trade between 8,250 and 8,550 levels
** Bonds, rupee likely to trade rangebound in absence of fresh triggers
** Benchmark 10-year bond yield seen in 7.80-7.90 pct band, rupee in 63.00-63.55/dollar
Key events and factors
Wed: ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate announcements scheduled.
Fri: Infosys results
Fri: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at a convocation ceremony (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees