** Markets expected to trade rangebound

** Investors likely to take cues from the banking conference and related reforms announcement

** Corporate earnings will be in focus with Infosys starting December-quarter earnings season on Friday

** NSE index likely to trade between 8,250 and 8,550 levels

** Bonds, rupee likely to trade rangebound in absence of fresh triggers

** Benchmark 10-year bond yield seen in 7.80-7.90 pct band, rupee in 63.00-63.55/dollar

Key events and factors

Wed: ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate announcements scheduled.

Fri: Infosys results

Fri: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at a convocation ceremony (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)