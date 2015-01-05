** Options positioning implies India's Nifty may oscillate between 8,000 and 8,600 levels over January series ** Infosys starting December-quarter earnings season on Friday and technical breakout in banking shares key ** January calls at a 8,600 strike see highest open interest among Nifty calls, according to NSE data ** Puts expiring in January at a 8,000 strike see highest open interest among puts ** NSE's volatility index, domestic equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, at around 13.8 is also low for an earnings month, traders say (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)