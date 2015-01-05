** Coal India may suffer a loss of 1.5 bln rupees ($23.71 mln) per day as workers go on strike for five days from Jan. 6 - Analysts ** Company said on Dec. 22 it was to get official notice from striking unions and shall arrange for conciliation process ** Coal India shares rose 8.1 pct in December, while the broader NSE index fell 3.6 pct ** Separately, Coal India misses December production target ($1 = 63.2700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)