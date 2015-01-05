(Corrects spelling of Thomson Reuters Datastream in second bullet point) ** Since expansion in P/E multiples drove 3/5th of India's market performance in 2014, questions arise over whether rally is sustainable this year - Credit Suisse ** MSCI India index 1-yr forward P/E expands to 17.2 vs 14.6 at the start of 2014 - Thomson Reuters Datastream ** India's NSE index rose 31.4 pct in 2014, making it best performing market in Asia after China ** Global linkages to drive market, apart from developments on Goods and Services Tax, coal auctions front - Credit Suisse ** Says Indian equities positively correlated to slowing world ** However, with global monetary environment easing in 2015, Indian growth equities should still do well - Credit Suisse ** India's better medium-term growth outlook for earnings should also support broader market, it says ** Top picks include Gujarat Pipavav Port Havells India HCL Technologies HDFC Bank Kajaria Ceramics Maruti Suzuki India Shriram Transport Finance Company Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ** Least preferred stocks: Bharti Airtel Bharat Heavy Electricals State Bank of India Tata Steel ($1 = 63.2700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)