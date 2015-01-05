** Shares of Jindal Steel and Power have gained over 3 pct in each trading session of 2015 so far ** Stock gained 7.9 pct in Dec vs a fall of 3.6 pct in NSE index ** Promoter group company Opelina Finance and Investment bought shares of Jindal Steel on several days in Dec and Nov (bit.ly/13RPoZQ) ** Opelina Finance held 8.7 pct stake in the company in the Sept-quarter - BSE data ** Promoter buying provides confidence and support for current valuations and business outlook - traders ($1 = 63.2700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)