** India's Larsen & Toubro shares gain 1.5 pct ** Citigroup upgrade stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raises target price to 1,849 rupees from 1,707 rupees ** "L&T is now our top India industrial pick, followed by BHEL and Voltas," Citi says in a note ** L&T's order inflow prospects list doubling from last year's level - Citi ** Upgrade is also based on L&T's preparedness to exploit evolving Indian defence opportunity - Citi (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)