** Shares in India's state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) gain ** Medium to long-term story for OMCs remains intact - Goldman Sachs ** OMCs remain beneficiaries of rising oil demand in India, stable INR-US$ and sluggish oil prices, says Goldman ** Goldman prefers HPCL citing more concentrated exposure to oil marketing business, higher benefits from falling interest costs and relatively attractive valuations ** Inventory losses are transient, whereas higher marketing margins will result in higher future cash flows - Goldman ** Indian Oil Corp gains 1.24 pct, Hindustan Petroleum Corp adds 0.92 pct and Bharat Petroleum Corp rises as much as 0.12 pct ** A rollback of excise hike can absorb any rise in oil prices up to $12/barrel without hurting retail prices, marketing margins - Goldman