** Market share gains for private banks are likely to accelerate sharply due to continued weakness at state-run lenders, says Morgan Stanley ** Cites capital constrains, dilution worries and lending to problematic sectors at state-run lenders ** Says this should help assets and earnings of private lenders to grow more than 20 pct ** India's NSE bank index to rise 25 pct in 2015, it adds ** Bank Nifty rose 64.6 pct in 2014 compared with the NSE index's 31.4 pct gain ** Expects valuations to expand further on earnings and strong loan growth ** Indian financials are trading at a price to book value of 1.8x with a pre-tax ROE of 15.6 pct - StarMine data ** Maintains "overweight" on Axis Bank, HDFC Bank , LIC Housing Finance, SKS Microfinance , Indusind Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp and Yes Bank ** Upgrades Shriram Transport Finance Company to "overweight" from "equal-weight" ($1 = 63.2700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)