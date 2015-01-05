** India's Gujarat Pipavav Port shares surge 30 pct in six sessions as of Monday ** Strong interest seen from institutional investors as it's a "hard to find" debt-free infra bet with a strong parent company - analysts Company Gujarat Pipavav Adani Port P/E 26.14 23.12 Debt/Equity 1.68 debt free Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon data ** Owned and operated by APM Terminals, the third largest terminal operator globally and a part of The Maersk Group ** APM Terminals holds a 43.01 pct stake in the company - BSE data ** The Maersk Group is a worldwide conglomerate and operates in some 130 countries with interests in shipping, logistics, and oil and gas industries - Maersk website (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)