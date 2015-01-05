** Cadila Healthcare gains 3.9 pct ** Credit Suisse says Cadila has taken a 3.5x price increase in an anti malarial drug which could aid FY16 earnings by 15 pct - analysts ** Adds benefit of higher prices and market share should be visible in Dec-14 quarter results ** Credit Suisse raises target to 1,900 rupees from 1,575 rupees and maintains "outperform" rating (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)