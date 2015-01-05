** Markets are gearing up for a critical federal budget in February

** Recent ordinances on coal mining, insurance and land acquisition will lapse in six weeks and will need to be passed in Parliament in the budget session

** Other expected reforms include for labour markets and banks

** "The next few months will be challenging. In the absence of full-blown reforms, investor patience will likely be tested. It is imperative that this window of opportunity is not wasted," says RBS in a report on Monday

** Govt also faces tough task in meeting fiscal deficit aim

** Large expenditure cuts, delayed payments and higher dividends from public sector firms necessary to meet deficit aim, traders say