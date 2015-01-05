Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
** Markets are gearing up for a critical federal budget in February
** Recent ordinances on coal mining, insurance and land acquisition will lapse in six weeks and will need to be passed in Parliament in the budget session
** Other expected reforms include for labour markets and banks
** "The next few months will be challenging. In the absence of full-blown reforms, investor patience will likely be tested. It is imperative that this window of opportunity is not wasted," says RBS in a report on Monday
** Govt also faces tough task in meeting fiscal deficit aim
** Large expenditure cuts, delayed payments and higher dividends from public sector firms necessary to meet deficit aim, traders say (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12