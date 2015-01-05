** India's two-day state-run bank conclave ends up disappointing traders, given the absence of significant reforms ** NSE Bank index falls 0.2 pct ** No major announcements that the markets wanted to hear, have been made, HDFC Securities said in a note to clients ** Bad loans and capital adequacy are key issues where no specific announcements have been made, an analyst with a domestic broker says ** Market share gains for private banks are likely to accelerate sharply due to continued weakness at state-run lenders, says Morgan Stanley ** Some decisions could come later, ahead of or in the budget, traders add (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)