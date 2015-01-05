Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Aargauische Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 23, 2015
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 101.097
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Aargauische Kantonalbank
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0262085076
