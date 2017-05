** Despite a sudden bout of global risk aversion, traders say bonds are likely to be supported by bets on rate cuts

** 10-year bond up only 1 bp at 7.90 pct even after yield on equivalent U.S. Treasury bonds tumbles

** But traders also say big gains in Indian bonds unlikely given worries over government missing fiscal deficit target

** 10-year Indian bond yield seen moving in a broad 7.80 to 8.00 pct range until the RBI policy review on Feb. 3