Jan 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2026
Coupon 1.25 pct
Spread Minus 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Mid-swap
Payment Date January 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, CMZ, Deutsche Bank, DZ & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS1107718279
